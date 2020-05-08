|
Boultbee. Elizabeth Cynthia - aged 91 years of Colby, peacefully on Friday 24th April 2020 at Abbotswood Nursing Home. Much loved wife of the late Peter Boultbee. Mother of Sarah, David, Joanna and Kate, mother in law of Paul, Fiona, Rob and Phillip. A delightful Gran to James, George, Jacob, Hannah, Lydia, Jessica, Rachel, Sophie, Joe, Thomas, Suzi, Dan and Issy, and great gran to Micah, Caleb, Henry, Isabella, Charlie, Tabitha and Elijah. She was much loved by them all and will be greatly missed. The private interment is to be held at Rushen Parish Churchyard. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Graih, The Alpha Centre, Broadway, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM2 4EN. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2020