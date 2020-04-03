|
|
Fairbrother. On Wednesday 25th March 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a brief illness, Elizabeth (Liz) aged 59 years of Saddle Mews in Douglas. Beloved wife of Les, loving mum of Rebecca and Nana to Stanley. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Liz's family wish to sincerely thank all the staff at Noble's Hospital ITU and Ward 9 for all the wonderful care and attention given to Liz. A private funeral service has taken place. Donations in memory of Liz if so desired may be made to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 4AP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 3, 2020