Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fairbrother
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Fairbrother

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Fairbrother Obituary
Fairbrother. On Wednesday 25th March 2020, peacefully at Noble's Hospital after a brief illness, Elizabeth (Liz) aged 59 years of Saddle Mews in Douglas. Beloved wife of Les, loving mum of Rebecca and Nana to Stanley. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Liz's family wish to sincerely thank all the staff at Noble's Hospital ITU and Ward 9 for all the wonderful care and attention given to Liz. A private funeral service has taken place. Donations in memory of Liz if so desired may be made to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan, IM3 4AP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -