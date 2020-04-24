|
ROBINSON Elizabeth Georgina (Betty) nee Corkill, of Ramsey. Born 14/04/1926 suddenly taken from us 18/04/2020. Much loved wife of the late Norman (Robo), Betty will be dearly missed by her loving children Muriel, Norma, Richard and Jayne, sons in law Andy and Andrew, her cherished grandchildren Phil, Sam, Georgina and Owen, sister Beryl, brother in law Jim and her many nieces, nephews and many friends from around the Island and afar. Private funeral to be held. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be sent to Ramsey Old Folks fund. There will be a memorial service celebrating Bettys long and fulfilled life at a later date.Bettys passion for life and her warm and kind nature had a positive impact on the lives of so many who will remember Betty fondly and lovingly. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 24, 2020