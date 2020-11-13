Home

Elizabeth Margaret (Betty) Callister

CALLISTER. Peacefully on Thursday 5th November 2020, at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, Elizabeth Margaret (Betty) aged 83 years of Orrisdale. Much loved wife of the late Robert (Bert), loved mum of Carol, Maurice and Ali, dear mother in law to Ian and Simon, cherished grandmother to Gemma, Andrew and Chloë and great grandmother to Edith, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 19th November, 2020, at 11.30am, in Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Peel & District Anti-Cancer Association, C/o Mrs E Cain, Carraghyn, Rheast Lane, Peel IM5 1BE. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 13, 2020
