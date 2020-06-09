Home

Elizabeth Mary (Lillie) Galbraith

Galbraith. Peacefully on Friday the 5th June 2020. Elizabeth Mary (Lillie) aged 90 years formerly of Kirk Michael and Skerries County Dublin. Much loved wife of the late John, loving mam to Alix, Jimmie, Gerry, and Therese, treasured grandma to Mandy, Frank, Felix, Dan, Joe and Tabitha, she will be sadly missed by all her sons and daughters in law, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, family and friends. Due to the current circumstances a funeral service and interment will take place at Michael Parish Church on Wednesday 10th June 2020, for immediate family only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, IOM, IM4 3HL. Enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 9, 2020
