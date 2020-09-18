|
Elizabeth Rosemary, So very much loved by husband Ronald, daughter Lucille, granddaughter Tabitha and a true friend to all those whose life she touched. Elizabeth passed away peacefully without pain or discomfort after a short unexpected illness on Thursday 27th August 2020. Though she may be physically gone, Elizabeth will always live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to share time with her. Many thanks to all in A+E, Ward 1 and ICU at Noble's Hospital for their care and efforts during Elizabeth's last 27 days with us. A service to celebrate the life of Elizabeth will take place at 10.45am on Friday 25th September 2020 at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, it was Elizabeth's wish for donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to be sent to The Rob Vine Fund, The Hoggery, Nobles Park, IM2 4BD. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020