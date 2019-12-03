|
|
KILLEY. On Saturday 30th November 2019, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, John William aged 68 years of Woodbourne Road in Douglas. Beloved husband of the late Val, dearly loved dad of Kerry, Ian, Karen, Chris and the late Lee, loving grandad of Shae, Leigh, Jordan, Shannon, Bailey, Alicia, Summer, Leah, Simon, Amber, Leah and James, a much loved brother and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate John's life will take place at 11.30am on Friday 6th December at St Joseph's Church in Willaston followed by private interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 3, 2019