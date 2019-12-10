|
CAIN. Elsie. Susan, Juan, Robert and Matthew would like to thank all those who attended Elsie's Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Church, Douglas. A special thank you to Monsignor John Devine for the lovely service and his comforting words to Elsie in her final days. Sincere thanks also to Adorn Care Team for the help, support and kindness they showed Elsie. We also extend our appreciation and thanks to those who sent cards, letters and messages of condolence and for all the donations to the R.N.L.I. We sincerely thank Steven Corkish and his team at Kingswood Funeral Home for his professional, courteous and sensitive care during this sad time. R.I.P.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 10, 2019