Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
14:30
Port Erin Methodist Church
Elsie Callister Obituary
CALLISTER. On Sunday 9th February 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Elsie aged 90 years of Port Erin. Beloved wife of the late Eddie and dear mother of Peter and Garry. A much loved mother-in-law and grandmother. Funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on Friday 6th March at Port Erin Methodist Church followed by interment at Rushen Churchyard. Enquiries and floral tributes please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020
