CALLISTER. On Sunday 9th February 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Elsie aged 90 years of Port Erin. Beloved wife of the late Eddie and dear mother of Peter and Garry. A much loved mother-in-law and grandmother. Funeral service will be held at 2:30pm on Friday 6th March at Port Erin Methodist Church followed by interment at Rushen Churchyard. Enquiries and floral tributes please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020