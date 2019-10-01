|
|
CARSWELL. Elsie (née Corteen), on Monday 23rd September 2019 with her family around her. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Carswell, GM, treasured mother of Diane, Robert and Pauline, a loving twin sister to Margaret (Peggy), dear sister to John and the late Tom, Janet and Edith, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Grateful thanks to the staff of Springfield Grange and at Noble's Hospital for their care and compassion. A service to celebrate her life will take place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 in St Peter's Church, Onchan, dark clothing not necessary - followed by interment in the Churchyard. No flowers, by request, donations in lieu may be made to 'Peel RNLI', c/o Michelle Faragher, 9 Close Cronk, Peel, IM5 1DW. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 671309 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 1, 2019