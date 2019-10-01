Home

Elsie (Corteen) Carswell

Elsie (Corteen) Carswell Obituary
CARSWELL. Elsie (née Corteen), on Monday 23rd September 2019 with her family around her. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) Carswell, GM, treasured mother of Diane, Robert and Pauline, a loving twin sister to Margaret (Peggy), dear sister to John and the late Tom, Janet and Edith, and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Grateful thanks to the staff of Springfield Grange and at Noble's Hospital for their care and compassion. A service to celebrate her life will take place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 in St Peter's Church, Onchan, dark clothing not necessary - followed by interment in the Churchyard. No flowers, by request, donations in lieu may be made to 'Peel RNLI', c/o Michelle Faragher, 9 Close Cronk, Peel, IM5 1DW. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 671309 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 1, 2019
