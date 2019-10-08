|
CARSWELL. Elsie (née Corteen). Diane, Robert and Pauline would like to thank all mum's family and friends for their kind thoughts and support. Thanks to Rev Alessandra Di Chiara for leading the service in St Peter's, Onchan, to John Riley for playing the organ, and to Eric Faragher Ltd for the arrangements. Thanks also to The Mint at King Edward Bay for being so helpful and obliging. We would like again to thank all the staff at Springfield Grange and at Noble's Hospital for their care and compassion. Thanks, too, to everyone for donations to 'Peel RNLI', c/o Michelle Faragher, 9 Close Cronk, PEEL, IM5 1DW.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 8, 2019