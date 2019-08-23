Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Gawne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Gawne

Add a Memory
Elsie Gawne Obituary
GAWNE. on Saturday 17th August 2019. Suddenly at her home, Elsie, aged 72 years of 12 Stenning Place, Castletown. A dearly loved mother and nana. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 28th August at Malew Parish Church followed by interment. Enquiries and floral tributes please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Care in Mann, C/o Mr David Quayle, 5 Bayview Road, Onchan, IM3 1HX.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.