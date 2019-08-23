|
GAWNE. on Saturday 17th August 2019. Suddenly at her home, Elsie, aged 72 years of 12 Stenning Place, Castletown. A dearly loved mother and nana. Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 28th August at Malew Parish Church followed by interment. Enquiries and floral tributes please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, 29-31 Hope Street, Castletown. Telephone Castletown 824134 or Port Erin 833602 www.cringleandco.com. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to Care in Mann, C/o Mr David Quayle, 5 Bayview Road, Onchan, IM3 1HX.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 23, 2019