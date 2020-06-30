|
RADLEY. Elsie (Ella) aged 95 years, formerly of The Mitre Hotel, Ramsey. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th June 2020 at Croven Court Care Home. Wife of the late Pearson, much loved mum of David, Jane and Marcia, mother-in-law of Barry, Gil and Sue, loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday 8th July at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 30, 2020