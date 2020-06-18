|
Hepburn. Ena, widow of her beloved Sam Hepburn and dearest friend of Gillian, Pauline and Sue, died peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Friday June 12th 2020 in her 95th year after a short illness. Thanks to all the staff at Reayrt ny Baie for making Ena's final years so comfortable and happy and for looking after Ena with such kindness. Thanks also to the medics and staff at Noble's wards 1 and 6 for the care and compassion shown to both Ena and Gillian during Ena's final days. Cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium on Thursday June 25th 2020 at 10.00am followed by refreshments and plenty of time to chat and share memories. Family flowers only please but any donations most welcome to Reayrt ny Baie Residents' comfort fund. Enquiries to Howard Kissack funeral director, Crosby on 851377 or 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 18, 2020