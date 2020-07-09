|
|
|
HEPBURN. Ena. Gillian Bowers would like to thank all who attended Ena's farewell service on June 25th. Particular thanks go to both Howard Kissack, Funeral Director, for his tremendous support and good humour and to Vicky Christian, Humanist Celebrant, for her generous advice and assistance. Thanks also to Pauline Chrisp for Ena's beautiful flowers, to Sue Rimmer and all of Ena's many friends for their love and support, to Sam for the lovely reading and to Ned and Fin for being there and laughing at the right time. Also many thanks to Julie and the lovely staff at Central Park cafe for the fabulous refreshments after the service. Finally, many thanks to the wonderful staff at Reayrt ny Baie for making Ena's final years so comfortable, and to the staff at Noble's hospital for their care; and in particular to Dr. Sam for his compassion in ensuring that Ena could be visited during her final days. It was a great privilege to be part of Ena's life.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 9, 2020