CORFIELD. Enid Marianne aged 78 years of Braaid, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 17th November with loved ones around her. Much loved wife of Bruce, loving mother to John, Robert, Steven and Richard, mother in law of Mandy and Becca, Grandmother of Robyn, Tegwen, Kira, Caleb and Freyah, and great grandma to Alfie. The funeral service will take place at St Mark's Church on Friday 22nd November at 9.30am, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made to St. Mark's Church. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019