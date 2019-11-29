Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corkhill & Callow
4 Christian Street
Ramsey, Isle of Man IM8 1DG
01624 813114
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Corfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Marianne Corfield

Add a Memory
Enid Marianne Corfield Obituary
CORFIELD. Enid Marianne aged 78 years of Braaid, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 17th November with loved ones around her. Much loved wife of Bruce, loving mother to John, Robert, Steven and Richard, mother in law of Mandy and Becca, Grandmother of Robyn, Tegwen, Kira, Caleb and Freyah, and great grandma to Alfie. The funeral service will take place at St Mark's Church on Friday 22nd November at 9.30am, followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made to St. Mark's Church. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -