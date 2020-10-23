|
McCormick. On Tuesday 6th October 2020. Peacefully at Marathon Court Nursing Home, Enid aged 95 years, formerly of Port Erin. Beloved wife of the late Bill, dear mother of Carol and loved mother-in-law of Pete. Sadly missed by family and friends. Committal service and interment will take place in Rushen Parish Churchyard at 10:30am on Monday 26th October. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134. www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020