Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Brian Phillips

Add a Memory
Eric Brian Phillips Obituary
PHILLIPS. Eric Brian. On Sunday 7th June 2020 passed peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home, formerly of Douglas, devoted father of Melody Crosby, loving grandad to Soraya, Billie, Sherry, Natasha and Cayden and great-grandfather to Leon, Thia and Fox. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will be held on Friday 12th June at 10.45am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email:[email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -