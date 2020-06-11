|
PHILLIPS. Eric Brian. On Sunday 7th June 2020 passed peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home, formerly of Douglas, devoted father of Melody Crosby, loving grandad to Soraya, Billie, Sherry, Natasha and Cayden and great-grandfather to Leon, Thia and Fox. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral will be held on Friday 12th June at 10.45am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email:[email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 11, 2020