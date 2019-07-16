Home

Teare. Eric Callister aged 78 years of Onchan, formally of Ramsey. Peacefully on Wednesday the 10th July 2019 at Elder Grange, Nursing Home, Douglas. Loving dad to Stephen, Caroline, Graham and Jonathan and their partners, treasured grandad. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service will take place on Thursday 18th July 2019 at 12 Noon in St Olave's Church, Ramsey, followed by burial in Lezayre churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Crossroads Care, B5 & B6, Eden Business Park, Cooil Road, Braddan, Isle of Man IM4 2AY. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 16, 2019
