Corrin. On Tuesday 1st September 2020, peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home Eric (former Superintendent of Douglas Borough Crematorium) beloved husband of the late Doreen and Joan Teare-Corrin, much loved father of Paul and grandfather of Mel and Lisa, great grandfather of Cody, Jayden, Erik, Tyler and Illana. He will be sadly missed by all of his friends and family. A service to celebrate the life of Eric will be held at St Peters Church, Onchan Thursday 10th September at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 8, 2020