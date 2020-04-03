Home

Edge. On Tuesday the 31st of March 2020 peacefully at his home. Eric aged 92 years of Crossag Road, Ballasalla. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jean Theresa, dearest father of Christine, Jim, Peter and Jeremy. A dear father in law, grandfather and great grandfather. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral will be held. Donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 3, 2020
