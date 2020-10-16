Home

Deacon Eric Joseph Moore

Deacon Eric Joseph Moore Obituary
Moore. Deacon Eric Joseph, aged 85 years. Passed away peacefully in Ramsey Cottage Hospital on Wednesday 7th October. Eric will be loved and missed by his family and friends. Requiem mass will take place at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Ramsey at 11am on Wednesday 21st October, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired, can be sent to "Manx Decaf" (dementia café). Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 16, 2020
