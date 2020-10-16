|
Stanley. Suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 8th October 2020, at his home. Eric Percival aged 86 years of Vicarage Road, Douglas. Loving husband to May, much loved dad to Ivor and Kelvyn, father in law to Ruth and Kalyani, treasured grandad to Emma, Sarah, Linden and Marika, he will be sadly missed by all his nephews, nieces, family and many friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 16, 2020