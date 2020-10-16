Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Stanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Percival Stanley

Add a Memory
Eric Percival Stanley Obituary
Stanley. Suddenly but peacefully on Thursday 8th October 2020, at his home. Eric Percival aged 86 years of Vicarage Road, Douglas. Loving husband to May, much loved dad to Ivor and Kelvyn, father in law to Ruth and Kalyani, treasured grandad to Emma, Sarah, Linden and Marika, he will be sadly missed by all his nephews, nieces, family and many friends. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas IM4 4RP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -