Eric Qualtrough Bashforth

Eric Qualtrough Bashforth Obituary
BASHFORTH. Eric Qualtrough (formerly of Port St Mary) on Wednesday 15th July peacefully at his home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, aged 82. Beloved husband of Salvina, loving father of Lucy, Fiona and Zoe and adored granddaughter Kitty. Brother of Adrian. Private family ceremony and cremation on Friday 31st July, with a celebration of his life planned later in the year. Any donations to Macmillan Cancer Support and enquirers to Full Circle Funerals, 71 Skipton Road, Harrogate HG1 4LF.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 28, 2020
