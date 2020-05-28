|
LUTTON. Eric William aged 80 years, of Groudle Road, Onchan, went peacefully to be with his Saviour, in the presence of his family on Friday 22nd May, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, dearest Dad to Yvonne, Lawrence, Raymond and Trevor, a much loved father-in-law, and dearly loved Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and friends. Due to current circumstances, a private celebration of his life will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Wednesday 3rd June 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Alder Hey Childrens Charity (donor No. HQ 1595). All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel 673109 or 622897. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 28, 2020