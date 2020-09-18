Home

T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Southern Funeral Directors
17 Orchard Road
Port Erin, Isle of Man IM9 6AJ
07624 493824
Erin Tasker Obituary
Erin aged 33 years of Port Erin, went to sleep on Sunday 30th August 2020. Treasured daughter of Phillip and Ann, devoted sister of Gary, James and twin Laura, loved grandaughter of Leslie and a much loved niece and cousin and devoted companion of Bear, she will be sadly missed by all her friends. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, IM4 3HL, Dementia Care and Support Services, Langness Unit, Southlands Resource Centre, Church Road, Port Erin, IM9 5NL or Manx Mind, 1 Barrule Park, Ramsey, IM8 2BW. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020
