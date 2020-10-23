|
TASKER. Phillip, Gary, James and Laura would like to thank everyone who attended Erin's funeral and for all the cards, flowers, phone calls, gifts and messages they have received following the sad loss of Erin, also thank you to everyone who sent donation's in Erin's memory. Thanks to Liz Hull for a lovely service, Suzanne from Suzanne's Flowers for the beautiful flowers and Rebecca, Sam and staff at the Bradda Glen for the refreshments after the service. And finally, to Sarah Keggen at T S Keggen and Son, Funeral Directors for all her help, kindness and support at such a difficult time, we could not of done it without her.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 23, 2020