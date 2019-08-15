|
COWIN. Ernest Arthur of Rencell Hill, Laxey, peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home on 6th April 2019 aged 95 years. Beloved husband of the late Florence and dear father of David, Paul and John. Father in law of Carole, Anne and Aishath and a much loved grandfather and great grandfather. A private family cremation will be held followed by a separate Service of Thanksgiving at Laxey Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Thursday 25th April 2019. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Avenue, Onchan. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel 480794
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019