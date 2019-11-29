Home

East. Ernest aged 97 years on Thursday the 21st of November 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas, formerly of Port Erin. Dearly beloved husband of the late Sybil, dearest father of Sue and the late Philip. Father in law of Christopher, loved papa of Jennifer, Chris, Nick, Katie and Daisy. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Wednesday the 4th of December at 1.15pm, followed by cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019
