Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Platt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Platt

Add a Memory
Ernest Platt Obituary
PLATT. Ernest, aged 83 years, passed away peacefully at home. He will be missed by his friends and all who knew him. The funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Monday 29th July at the Lawn Cemetery Chapel followed by interment at the Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to 'Salvation Army IOM'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.