|
|
PLATT. Ernest, aged 83 years, passed away peacefully at home. He will be missed by his friends and all who knew him. The funeral service will take place at 11:30am on Monday 29th July at the Lawn Cemetery Chapel followed by interment at the Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be sent to 'Salvation Army IOM'. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019