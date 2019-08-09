|
Sharpe. Ernest (Ernie). Kathy, Neil, Jill, Wayne and family would like to thank everyone who attended the funeral service and sent cards, flowers and messages of sympathy. Our thanks to Doctors Pedan and Cretney and the staff at Palatine Group practice for their care of Ernie and continued support at this sad time. Also thanks to the palliative care team for their care and compassion. Thanks to the Rev John Cauldwell for a lovely service and to Adrian Duggan & Son Funeral Directors for the sympathetic handling of the funeral arrangements. Also thanks to Grandma's Kitchen for the excellent cattering. We would also like to thank those who kindly made donations to the TT Riders Association.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 9, 2019