CLEATOR. Ernest William Quine (Ernie) peacefully at Hospice Southlands on Monday 30th September 2019 aged 76 of Douglas, formerly of Laxey. Beloved husband of the late Gillian, much loved father of Gavin and Samantha, and father in law of Steve. Dearly loved grandfather of Jack. A Loving friend of Liz. Loving brother of the late John and late Elaine wife of Ken Callow. Funeral service will take place at Laxey Methodist Church at 12:45pm on Wednesday, 16th October 2019 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to John Boyde Funeral Services Tel: 861794/494399
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 10, 2019