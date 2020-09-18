Home

BOYD. Ernie, on Saturday 12th September 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of the late Maud, cherished father of Karen, Les, Tanya and Elma, father in law of James, Lorraine and Richard, proud grandad to Sarah, Bronwyn, Sam, Will and Mollie, and great grandad to Charlie and Lydie. He will be sadly missed by all his friends and family. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Wednesday 23rd September 2020 at 2.45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice, Strang, Isle of Man. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd. Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897 Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020
