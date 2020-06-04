|
Coombs. Ethel (Etty), Rose, aged 100. Wife of the late Lewis Coombs. Passed peacefully at Elder Grange Nursing Home. Loving mother of Mark, Penelope and Edmund. Grandmother and great grand mother. She will be sadly missed by all her family. The family would like to thank all the staff at Elder Grange for their excellent care of Etty. Service to be held at Douglas Borough Cemetery Chapel on Tuesday 9th June 2020 at 11:30 am, followed by burial. Flowers and enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 4, 2020