Ethel Margaret Kermeen

Ethel Margaret Kermeen Obituary
Kermeen. Suddenly, on Thursday 12th November, 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, Ethel Margaret (Margaret) aged 92 years of Peel and formerly Glen Vine. Beloved wife of the late Harold Sayle (Peter), treasured mum of Sandra and Pam, dear mother in law of Chris and Roger, cherished grandma of Andrew, Sarah and Tim and great grandma to Seb and Edie. Loving sister to Joyce and John and the late Brian Maurice and Eric she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30 on Friday 4th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, Treasurer, Mr Richard Ellis, 24 Westminster Terrace Douglas Isle of Man IM1 4EE. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 1, 2020
