Johnston. Eunice aged 92 years of Port Erin, passed away peacefully on Monday 26th October 2020 at Salisbury Street Nursing Home, Douglas. Former owner of the Beachcomber Café, Port Erin. Beloved husband of the late Leslie Johnston, dear sister of the late Eric Cheetham and a much loved Auntie of Susan and Andrew. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1.15pm on Thursday 19th November 2020. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 6, 2020