More Obituaries for Eva Cleator
Eva Margaret Cleator

Eva Margaret Cleator Obituary
CLEATOR. Peacefully on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at Ramsey Cottage Hospital, Eva Margaret, aged 91 years. Loving wife of the late Bertie, loving mother of Roy, Brian, Diane and Stuart and mother-in-law to Vivien, Kathryn and Rob, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, she will be sadly missed by her family. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday 30th July at Jurby Parish Church, followed by interment at Jurby Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to 'Martin Ward Ramsey'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
