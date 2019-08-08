|
BERRIDGE. Eveline (Eve). Daughter of the late Anne and Mordaunt (Norman) Nield. On Thursday the 25th of July 2019 peacefully died surrounded by love at Noble's Hospital. Eveline aged 76 year of Crosby. Dearly beloved wife of Nick Berridge. Dearest mother of Tamara Quayle and Kimberley Berridge. Mother in law of Michael Quayle. Grandmother (Shu Shu) of Mischa and Ava Quayle. Sister of Jennifer Corkhill and the late June Hogg. The funeral service will be held at the Douglas Crematorium on Wednesday 14th August at 10.45am. Bright clothes may be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu if desired to CIRCA (Circa House, Level 2, Chester Street Carpark, Douglas). Enquires to Alfred Duggan and Son Funeral Directors Limited. Tel: 673328
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 8, 2019