McKiernan. Evelyn, (Née Kinvig). Evelyn's daughters, Cathy, Ellen and Flossie and her Mother Florrie, together with their families, wish to thank everyone who sent messages of sympathy and support following her recent sad passing at Noble's Hospital where the staff were so caring. The large turnout at the Crematorium was so comforting and the service, conducted by Grace Easthope and accompanied by Gareth Moore, was full of love and compassion. Grateful thanks are also extended to Fran Crebbin at Dizzy Ducks for the lovely floral tributes and to Claire and Anne, Outside Caterers, for the excellent refreshments which were served by Evelyn's friends at Ballagarey Chapel, St Marks - thank you one and all. Finally we also wish to place on record our gratitude for the manner in which the funeral arrangements were so ably conducted by Gordon Cringle and his staff at Cringle & Co Ltd, Port Erin. Now at Peace with her Dad but forever in our hearts.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 28, 2020