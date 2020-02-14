Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn McKIERNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Mildred (Kinvig) McKIERNAN

Add a Memory
Evelyn Mildred (Kinvig) McKIERNAN Obituary
McKIERNAN. (Née Kinvig) on Sunday 2nd February 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Evelyn Mildred passed away aged 63 years. Loved daughter of Florrie and the late Robert, loving Mum to Cathy, Ellen, Flossie and families and dear sister of Walter, Ashley and Hilary. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 11.30am on Friday 21st February. Bright clothing is acceptable. Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired may be made to: The Joey Dunlop Foundation, c/o Bruce Baker (Trustee), Braddan Bridge House, Peel Road, IM4 4TN. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com"
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -