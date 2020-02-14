|
McKIERNAN. (Née Kinvig) on Sunday 2nd February 2020. Peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Evelyn Mildred passed away aged 63 years. Loved daughter of Florrie and the late Robert, loving Mum to Cathy, Ellen, Flossie and families and dear sister of Walter, Ashley and Hilary. The funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road at 11.30am on Friday 21st February. Bright clothing is acceptable. Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired may be made to: The Joey Dunlop Foundation, c/o Bruce Baker (Trustee), Braddan Bridge House, Peel Road, IM4 4TN. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Port Erin Chapel of Rest, Station Road, Port Erin Tel: 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 824134 www.cringleandco.com"
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 14, 2020