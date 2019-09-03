|
Heath. (nee Acres), Evelyn Patricia (Pat) OStJ on Friday 23rd August 2019 at Princess Alice Hospice, Esher, Surrey in her 95th year after a long illness courageously borne. Beloved wife of the late Eric C. Heath. Much loved and devoted mother of Linda and adored grandmother of Graihagh, Charlie and Scott and mother in law of Simon. Since moving from London to the Isle of Man in 1941 she contributed much to the island's community in terms of her extensive work over five decades with various charities and various organisations and she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. The funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Thames Ditton, Surrey on Monday 9th September at 2.00pm, Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Princess Alice Hospice, West End Lane, Esher, Surrey KT10 8NA. In addition the family are starting a sustainability seed bank project in her memory with the aim of encouraging children to grow salad crops and vegetables at home. Packets of seeds may be sent to Ms ML Jackson, 18 Feltham Avenue, East Molesey, Surrey KT8 9BL
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 3, 2019