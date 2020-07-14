|
|
QUILLEASH. On Tuesday 7th July 2020 peacefully at Brookfield Nursing Home, Fiona formerly of Quarterbridge Road, Douglas, beloved daughter of the late Alan and Jean and a much loved sister of the late Ken, she will be sadly missed. Funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2.00pm on Thursday 16th July 2020. No flowers by request, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to either MSPCA, Ard Jerkyll, Foxdale or The Home Of Rest For Old Horses, Richmond Hill, Braddan. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 14, 2020