Lyon. (Nee Proud). On Wednesday 20th May 2020 peacefully with family aged 89 years, Florence Mary, of Braddan. Dear wife of the late Victor and loving mother and mother in law of the late Ann and John. Much loved Nana of Juan and Eoin. Sister of Irene and the late Doris. Loved auntie. A private funeral service will be held due to present circumstances. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 26, 2020