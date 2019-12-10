|
KENNAUGH. (née Morley). On Thursday 5th December 2019, peacefully at Springfield Grange Nursing Home with her family by her side, Florence Vera aged 93 years formerly of Ballachrink in Onchan. Beloved wife of the late Phil, dearly loved mum of Jill, Vivian and the late Linda, much loved gran to Kerry, Aalish and Callum, great gran to Shae, Leigh, Jordan and Ivy. The family wish to thank the staff at Springfield Grange Nursing Home for all the care given to Vera. The funeral service will take place at 1.15pm on Thursday 12th December at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Alzheimers Society Isle of Man Branch, Minerva Suite, Level 3, Tower House, Douglas, IM1 2EZ. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 10, 2019