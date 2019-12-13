Home

Bridson. Florence Winifred, beloved wife of the late Arthur Herbert, much loved Mum of Paul, Mary and Carl, dearly loved Grandma and Nan of Mark, Shaun, Catherine, Christine, Michael, Andrew, Sally, Jessie, William, Lucy, Christiaan, Oliver, and sister to Gordon, Maurice and Malcolm, and Grannie to many Great and Great Great Grand children. Who passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th November 2019, aged 97 years. Funeral Service at Maughold Church on Monday 16th December at 12pm, followed by burial in Maughold Churchyard. In our hearts you will always stay. Loved and remembered every day. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Maughold church. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 13, 2019
