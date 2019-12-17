Home

Frances Catherine Quaye

Frances Catherine Quaye Obituary
QUAYE. Frances Catherine, died peacefully in her 94th year at her home Eairy Jora Farm, Crosby surrounded by her family on Friday 13th December 2019. Widow of the late Harold Alfred (Peter). Loving Mum of Shirley, Pauline, Pete, Sue and the late Elaine. Mother in Law to Terry, Niall, Julie and Jim. A much loved Nana and Great Nana. A Service of celebration of her life will be held at Marown Parish Church on Friday 20th December at 11am followed by private family interment. Family Flowers only please, donations in Lieu if so desired may be made to M/S Society C/o Mr Derek Patience at 3 Cronk Drean Douglas IM2 6AY. All enquiries please to Kissack's Funeral Directors, Crosby, Tel, 480794.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 17, 2019
