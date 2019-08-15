|
ROBINSON, Frances Christina nee Illingworth. Passed away peacefully on Friday 10th May 2019 aged 82 years. The loving wife of Nigel for 58 years, mother of Richard, Lucinda, Charles and Edward, and grandmother of George, Sophie and Seanna. A graduate in English Literature and a fine amateur artist, she always put family first. The funeral service will be held at Our Lady, Star of the Sea & St Maughold Church, Ramsey, followed by a burial at Maughold Cemetery on Thursday 16th May at 3pm. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019