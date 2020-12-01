|
|
Cowin. Frances Helen (nee Manson), aged 87 years, of Ballavelt, Maughold. Peacefully at home on Wednesday 25th November. Much loved wife of the late George, loving mother of Susan, Lesley and Gary, Dear mother-in-law of Colin and Lionel, cherished grandmother to Katie, Charlie, Henry and Olivia, and Great Granny to Teddy. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 8th December at Maughold Church at 1pm, followed by burial in Maughold Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be made to the Motor Neurone Association IoM, a charity which was close to her heart. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 7 Dale Street, Ramsey, IM8 1BJ. Tel: 813114.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 1, 2020