Frances Hinds Obituary
HINDS. (nee Dobson) On Thursday 9th April 2020 at Noble's Hospital, Frances (Chick) in her 96th year of Onchan. Dearest wife of the late Stanley, loving mother of Gill (Qualtrough), mother in law of Terry and a special proud nanny of Sarah. Also loved by the family sausage dog Susie. Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service has taken place. A service for family and friends to celebrate Frances's life will take place at a later date and will be announced as soon as possible. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas, Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020
