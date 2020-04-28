|
HINDS. Frances. Gill, Terry and Sarah would like to thank everyone who has sent lovely cards, flowers and kind messages of sympathy. Our sincere thanks go to Dr Thomas and the nursing staff of the stroke ward 7 for mum's care, the Palatine Medical Centre and Edwin Kinrade and staff of Kinrade Pharmacy for help over the years. Special thanks to Steven and Maria Corkish of Kingswood Funeral Home for their kindness and expertly taking care of all the arrangements.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020